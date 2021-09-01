Ansu Fati on Wednesday, was given the number 10 jersey by Barcelona. The jersey was vacated by Lionel Messi, who left to join Paris Saint-Germain in the transfer window. Twitterati reacted to this development after it was shared by Barcelona.

The passing of the torch:

Ronaldinho ➡️ Lionel Messi ➡️ Ansu Fati 🔟 Ansu Fati becomes the next player at @FCBarcelona to wear the number 10 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nKils8VBqB — The Football Index 🎙 ⚽ (@TheFootballInd) September 1, 2021

'Ansu Fati is the future'

Ronaldinho handed no 10 over to Messi Messi has handed no 10 over to Fati now Ansu Fati is the future..anticipate 💪🔥 pic.twitter.com/18ohNfq6Ey — Nungua Burna🥲(INFORMATION WC WIASE) (@viewsdey) September 1, 2021

Good luck Ansu!

Number 10 shirt will be donned by Ansu Fati. Many greats have worn the shirt number at Barca: Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, and the greatest of all time Lionel Messi. Lets just say the pressure is on. Good luck Ansu! pic.twitter.com/i31tgrRrMZ — El Máestro (@ElMaestrofcb) September 1, 2021

Trust Laporta!

Laporta has a weird way of getting things done tho. He allowed Ronaldinho go for a young Messi and chose an unproven Guardiola ahead of Mourinho. Let's keep trusting him ❤💙📌 — Tobi Samuel Snow (@iam_foleymessi) September 1, 2021

A huge weight on his shoulders!

Thats a huge weight on his shoulders to replace ronaldinho’s barca legacy https://t.co/vqVRd3dpZG — Daniel (@Dannn777) September 1, 2021

An underrated star:

Not even Mbappe was as high as Ansu at 18. Breaking every Messi youth record and wearing the same jersey as Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Messi at the age of just 18. He is the most underrated youngster in the world. pic.twitter.com/4CU4LOJYKi — RANMK (@aryan10ii) September 1, 2021

Time to take the legacy forward:

Barcelona & the No.10 shirt legacy: - Laszlo Kubala 🇭🇺 - Luis Suarez 🇪🇸 - Maradona 🇦🇷 - Hristo Stoichkov 🇧🇬 - Pep Guardiola 🇪🇸 - Romario 🇧🇷 - Rivaldo 🇧🇷 - Ronaldinho 🇧🇷 - Leo Messi 🇦🇷 Now Ansu Fati 🇪🇸 has the great responsibility to carry on the legacy. #d10s #No10 #Barcelona — 👉🦁👈 (@SemperFiMessi) September 1, 2021

The heir of Messi and Ronaldinho

🔵🔴Barça have officially a new number 🔟! Ansu Fati will become the heir of Messi and Ronaldinho’s number🌟 Who do you think should have taken the number🔟? ⬇️#LLL 🧡🇪🇸⚽️pic.twitter.com/lWW36BNMZc — La Liga Lowdown 🧡🇪🇸⚽️ (@LaLigaLowdown) September 1, 2021

Hopefully he can handle it!

Ansu Fati gets the Barcelona number 10 shirt after Lionel Messi. The pressure and responsibility are a lot but hopefully he could handle it. pic.twitter.com/g2JD8bO5ws — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) September 1, 2021

'Future in safe hands'

Barcelona has confirmed Ansu Fati will wear the number 10 jersey. The future of Barcelona is in safe hands 🤫 — Mr. Pressdent🇬🇭 (@Korsogyimi) September 1, 2021

