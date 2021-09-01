Ansu Fati on Wednesday, was given the number 10 jersey by Barcelona. The jersey was vacated by Lionel Messi, who left to join Paris Saint-Germain in the transfer window. Twitterati reacted to this development after it was shared by Barcelona.

The passing of the torch: 

'Ansu Fati is the future'

Good luck Ansu!

Trust Laporta!

A huge weight on his shoulders!

An underrated star:

Time to take the legacy forward:

The heir of Messi and Ronaldinho

Hopefully he can handle it!

'Future in safe hands'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)