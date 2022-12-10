Argentina takes another step towards their dream of lifting the FIFA World Cup 2022 as they beat Netherlands in a nail-biting quarterfinal. The game started slowly as Argentina looked for early lead. A moment of brilliance of Lionel Messi provided Argentina the lead as Nahuel Molina scored from his assist. Argentina kept dominating and doubled up their lead in the second half as Lionel Messi converted spotkick. Louis Van Gaal took a chance by subbing in Wout Weghorst and he changed the game scoring a brace and dragged back Netherlands in to the game. The game went to the penalty shootout where Emiliano Matinez used his experience to seal semifinal spot for Argentina. Watch the video highlights of the goals here.

Argentina vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Result:

Argentina are through to the Semi-finals!@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022

