Army Red and Hyderabad FC will face each other in the Group D match of the ongoing Durand Cup 2021. The clash has a scheduled start time of 03:00 PM IST on September 19, 2021 (Sunday) and will be streamed live on the Addatimes App. TV telecast will be unavailable.

🙌 𝗜𝘁'𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗱𝗮𝘆! With qualification on the line, our youngsters are up against Army Red in a pivotal clash in @thedurandcup today. Let's get together and wish them the best... 💪#ARFTHFC #DurandCup2021 #HyderabadFC 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/ozZKwTLrLe — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) September 19, 2021

