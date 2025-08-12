In the blockbuster Durand Cup 2025 Group D clash, table toppers Bodoland FC and second-placed ITBP FT will take on each other. The Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT Durand Cup football match is scheduled to be played at the Sports Authority India Stadium on Tuesday, August 12. The Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT match is organized to begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the BDFC vs ITBPFT Durand Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. Fans looking for Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT Durand Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website. Durand Cup 2025: Rangdajied United FC Fight Back but NorthEast United FC Salvage Draw in Group E.

Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming

