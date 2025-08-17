In the quarter-final 3 of the Durand Cup 2025, Jamshedpur FC will clash against Diamond Harbour FC. The Jamshedpur FC vs Diamond Harbour FC match is scheduled to be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium on Sunday, August 17, and begins at 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the Jamshedpur FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. Fans looking for JFC vs DHFC Durand Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Kolkata Derby Preview: Arch-Rivals Lock Horns in High-Stakes Durand Cup 2025 Quarter-Final

Durand Cup 2025 Quarter-Final Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)