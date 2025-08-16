In the quarter-final two of the Durand Cup 2025, Bodoland FC will lock horns against NorthEast United FC. The Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC match is scheduled to be played at the Sports Authority India Stadium (SAI) on Saturday, August 16, and commences at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. Fans looking for BDFC vs NEUFC Durand Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website. Durand Cup 2025: Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal To Clash in Kolkata Derby Quarter-Final.

