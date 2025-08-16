In quarter-final 1 of the Durand Cup 2025, Shillong Lajong FC will face off against Indian Navy FT. The Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT match is scheduled to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground) on Saturday, August 16, and commences at 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT Durand Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. Fans looking for SLFC vs INFT Durand Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website. Durand Cup 2025: Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal To Clash in Kolkata Derby Quarter-Final.

Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)