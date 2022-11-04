Arsenal end their UEFA Europa League group stage campaign clinically as they secure another victory by beating FC Zurich 1-0 in the last round of group stage fixtures in the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 at the Emirates Stadium in London. Left back Kieran Tierney gave the Gunners an early lead in the first half and created a lot of chances for his teammates throughout the game. FC Zurich started the game in a positive note but after the early goal, Arsenal tightened their grip on the game and eventually sealed it. You can watch video highlights of Arsenal vs FC Zurich match here

Arsenal vs FC Zurich UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Result Detail:

🔝 of Group A 🙌 We progress directly through to the @EuropaLeague round of 16 ✅ pic.twitter.com/GcdhoGbnf9 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 3, 2022

