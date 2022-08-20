ATK Mohun Bagan were left stunned as a sensational performance from Rajasthan United FC helped them stun the Indian football giants in the Durand Cup 2022 on Saturday, August 20. A thrilling game at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan saw ATK Mohun Bagan waste a flurry of opportunities. For them, Kiyan Nassiri and Ashique Kuruniyan were the scorers. Rajasthan United FC on the other hand, found their goals from Amangeldiev and Lalremsanga with Nikum scoring the winner.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United FC Match Result:

