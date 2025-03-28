In a one-sided encounter, La Liga 2024-25 leaders Barcelona ran past Osasuna in their rescheduled match at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys with a 3-0 scoreline. Ferran Torres opened the scoring for the hosts, hitting a goal in the 11th minute, followed by Dani Olmo, who slammed home a penalty in the 21st minute. Olmo, however, suffered an injury that forced the player to go off the field even before the half-time whistle. Ace striker Robert Lewandowski hit the third and final goal of the match in the 77th minute, which ensured easy three points for Barcelona, who have now extended their lead in La Liga 2024-25 standings over second-placed Real Madrid. Atletico Madrid 2-4 Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25: Ferran Torres, Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal Inspire Sensational Comeback Victory for Catalan Giants (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Barcelona 3-1 Osasuna La Liga 2024-25

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)