Barcelona registered a sensational 4-2 comeback victory over Atletico Madrid in La Liga 2024-25 on Monday, March 17. Goals from Julian Alvarez (45') and Alexander Sorloth (70') saw Atletico Madrid inching close to a victory at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano but Barcelona had other ideas. Robert Lewandowski pulled one back in the 72nd minute and Ferran Torres levelled the score six minutes later. Lamine Yamal, who has been simply superb this season, then found the back of the net in added time and Ferran Torres scored again as Barcelona walked away with all three points on offer. With this victory, Barcelona have consolidated their place at the top of the La Liga 2024-25 points table with a superior goal difference than that of Real Madrid. Real Madrid Legends vs Barcelona Legends Tickets: How To Buy Tickets for El Clasico Match in India?

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Result

🚨🚨🚨🚨 FULL TIME! FULL TIME! FULL TIME! FULL TIME! WHAT A COMEBACK! pic.twitter.com/qlKG5aIUMk — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 16, 2025

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Goal Video Highlights

