As expected Barcelona have cruised into the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarterfinals after a comfortable 4-1 aggregate win over Benfica in the round of 16. In the away match at Montjuic Olympic Stadium, Barcelona saw Lamine Yamal and Raphinha put up a show for the visitors, scoring three goals between them helping Blaugrana reach the last eight. Raphina handed Barca the lead in the 11th minute, but Nicolas Otamendi leveled the score of Benifica soon. Yamal, who looked unchallenged on the wing, scored a sensational goal in the 27th minute breaking equilibrium, which was followed by a second goal by Raphina, who secured the match and a spot in the next round of Barca. Wojciech Szczesny Sets Club Record With Eight Saves During Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match (Watch Highlights).

Barcelona Qualifies For Quarterfinals

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)