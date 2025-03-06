FC Barcelona was down to 10 men after Pau Cubarsi saw red card in the 22nd minute. The Spanish side changed its game and were bit defensive. Yet, Benfica had advantage in the game and made 26 attempts on Barca goal. But Wojciech Szczesny shinned with some heroic saves helping side stay in the match and eventually winning the same. Wojciech Szczesny who stole the show with eight saves in the match, setting a club record for most saves without conceding a goal. Watch the highlights below. Benfica 0-1 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Raphinha’s Second Half Strike Helps Shorthanded Barca Register Stunning Victory Against Portuguese Side.

Wojciech Szczesny Sets Club Record With Eight Saves During Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25

7 - Wojciech Szczesny 🇵🇱 has made eight saves against #Benfica, a record for any @FCBarcelona goalkeeper without conceding a goal in a single @ChampionsLeague game since at least the 2003/04 season. Bolt. pic.twitter.com/uDj4YWVTY9 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 5, 2025

Save by Wojciech Szczesny

Szczęsny again, and again, and again pic.twitter.com/VtkBsy0NKB — arsalan (@lapulgaprop_) March 5, 2025

Another Save by Wojciech Szczesny

Wojciech Szczęsny with another great save! He is singlehandedly keeping us alive in this tie pic.twitter.com/ZcRQlMdVGL — arsalan (@lapulgaprop_) March 5, 2025

