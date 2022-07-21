Sadio Mane and Matthijs de Ligt both scored on debut as Bayern Munich hammered DC United 6-2 in a pre-season club friendly at Audi Field today, July 21. It was the first outing of Julian Nagelsmann's team who is on the USA Tour. Six different players netted for the Bavarians with Sadio Mane, Sabitzer, Serge Gnabry, de Ligt, Thomas Muller and Joshua Zirkzee all on the scoresheet. On the other hand, Skage Simpson and Theodore Ku-DiPietro scored two consolation goals for the American side.

