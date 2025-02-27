German giants Bayern Munich have revoked the contract extension offer they previously made to their star defensive midfielder Joshua Kimmich. The news about the withdrawal of the offer has been disclosed by Bild, and it has been known that Kimmich is currently playing for a salary of 20 million Euros every year, and the withdrawn offer was of a deal for a slightly higher salary. The 30-year-old has been a part of the Bayern Munich side since 2015 when he was transferred in from VfB Stuttgart, and his current contract expires on June 30, 2025. Kimmich has been very crucial for the side under new coach Vincent Kompany, starting for the club in every match this season in Bundesliga 2024-25 and UEFA Champions League 2024-25. However, both parties would still not lose hope, as there is still time for further negotiations to extend the deal. But, if they fail to reach an agreement, Kimmich would become a free agent, and multiple clubs could offer to sign him for free. Impressive Bayern Munich Beats Eintracht Frankfurt 4–0 To Stay Eight Points Clear of Bayer Leverkusen in Bundesliga 2024–25 Points Table.

Joshua Kimmich's Contract Extension Cancelled:

