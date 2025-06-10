In a thrilling Group J encounter of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifier, Belgium prevailed over Wales thanks to a late goal from star player Kevin De Bruyne, who helped his side clinch the contest 4-3. Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring for Belgium, converting from the spot, with captain Youri Tielemans and Jeremy Doku hitting goals to hand the home side a 3-0 lead under the 30-minute mark. Harry Wilson, just on the brink of the first-half whistle managed to open the account for Wales. Sorba Thomas and Brennan Johnson hit goals for Wales to see the side level score 3-3 with 20 minutes to play left. De Bruyne stood up for his side and slammed in a late 88th-minute decisive goal for the Red Devils and handed Belgium their first win in the group. Croatia 5-1 Czechia FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Andrej Kramaric Hits Brace, Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic Score As Vatreni Claim Dominating Win Over Czech Republic.

Belgium Beat Wales in a Thriller

WE DID IT! ✅ pic.twitter.com/DHoWLcvYrT — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) June 9, 2025

