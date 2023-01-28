Bengaluru FC will face Chennaiyin FC in their next match at the Indian Super League 2022-23 on Saturday, January 28. The game will commence at 5:30 pm at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. Bengaluru FC registered a 3-0 victory against Jamshedpur FC in their previous outing. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin played a goalless draw with ATK Mohun Bagan. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of ISL 2022-23 and they will provide live telecast of this match. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. Super Cup Returns After Four Years; Kerala To Host the Tournament in April.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC On Star Sports Network

