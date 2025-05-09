Tottenham Hotspur took on Bodo/Glimt in their UEFA Europa League second leg semifinal and came out with flying colours, to reach their sixth European final and first since the Champions League 2019. After a goalless first half, Dominic Solanke and Pedro Porro found the net each to seal a 2-0 (aggregate 5-1) victory for Ange Postecoglou's men. Tottenham will look to clinch their first European title in 41 years, having last won the UEFA Cup in 1984, when they meet Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League 2024–25 Final. Manchester United 1-4 Athletic Bilbao UEFA Europa League 2024–25: Mason Mount Hits Brace, Casemiro, Rasmus Hojlund Hit Goal Each To Put Red Devils Through To UEL Final.

Tottenham Hotspur To Meet Manchester United in UEL 2024-25 Final

