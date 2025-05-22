After Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 0-1 by Arsenal in the North London derby on September 15, their manager, Ange Postecoglou, had made a bold claim. That he always wins things in his second season. And he proved that right as Tottenham Hotspur defeated Manchester United 1-0 to claim the UEFA Europa League 2024-25. In an interview, the Australian manager had said, "I'll correct myself, I don't usually win things, I always win things in my second year," and the video of the same has resurfaced once again, with netizens sharing their reactions to the same. Tottenham Hotspur won their first major trophy since 2008 and claimed European glory for the first time since 1984. Tottenham Hotspur Win UEFA Europa League 2024-25, Beat Manchester United 1-0 To Clinch First Trophy After 17 Years.

Ange Postecoglou's Viral Interview

Ange Postecoglou 𝘼𝙇𝙒𝘼𝙔𝙎 knew 🧠 ‘I don't usually win things, I always win things in my second year’ 😤#UEL #EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/9uN44nCuIR — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) May 21, 2025

He Sure Did!

Ange Postecoglou told us all... pic.twitter.com/WgusE0Olp5 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 21, 2025

'He Knew'

Ange Postecoglou in September 2024: "I always win things in my second year." He has just won the UEFA Europa League trophy with Tottenham. He knew. 🏆✅ pic.twitter.com/UO5piBFRfs — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) May 21, 2025

'Coldest Quote in Sport'

Officially the coldest quote in sport. pic.twitter.com/7qnL7Sj2Mz — Midnite (@midnite) May 21, 2025

'This Statement Will Go Down in History'

This statement will go down in history 💔 https://t.co/2zQpOS5OA6 — Shaun Bristol (@ShaunBristol21) May 21, 2025

'The Coldest Line'

The coldest line https://t.co/VlK1vTb2f8 — Saito Hajime (@riogrande100) May 21, 2025

'Respect'

This quote will go down in history. Backed himself as a coach. Respect. https://t.co/Ml2qKNSzFH — Dave Clarke (@quwsoccercoach) May 21, 2025

