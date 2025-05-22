After Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 0-1 by Arsenal in the North London derby on September 15, their manager, Ange Postecoglou, had made a bold claim. That he always wins things in his second season. And he proved that right as Tottenham Hotspur defeated Manchester United 1-0 to claim the UEFA Europa League 2024-25. In an interview, the Australian manager had said, "I'll correct myself, I don't usually win things, I always win things in my second year," and the video of the same has resurfaced once again, with netizens sharing their reactions to the same. Tottenham Hotspur won their first major trophy since 2008 and claimed European glory for the first time since 1984. Tottenham Hotspur Win UEFA Europa League 2024-25, Beat Manchester United 1-0 To Clinch First Trophy After 17 Years.

Ange Postecoglou's Viral Interview

He Sure Did!

'He Knew'

'Coldest Quote in Sport'

'This Statement Will Go Down in History'

'The Coldest Line'

'Respect'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)