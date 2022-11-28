Cameroon pulled off a comeback for the ages as they played out an entertaining 3-3 draw against Serbia in FIFA World Cup 2022 on Monday, November 28. They had taken the lead in the 29th minute through Jean-Charles Castelletto but Serbia bounced back in the contest with two goals before the break, coming from Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Aleksandar Mitrovic made it 3-1 in favour of Serbia after the break and it seemed that the contest was over but Cameroon showed that they had some fight left with Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scoring in the space of three minutes to level the score. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain Coach Luis Enrique Frustrated; Germany’s Hansi Flick Satisfied After Draw

Cameroon vs Serbia Result:

The points are shared after a thrilling game!@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)