Carlo Ancelotti has extended his contract with Real Madrid as the Los Blancos head coach till June 2026. Since his arrival at Santiago Bernabéu in 2021, the results have been mixed for him. He missed out on the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League last season and there were talks that he will sign as the new head coach of Brazil national football team and guide them ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026. His current contract extension with the Los Blancos has put the speculations to rest. Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off His Chiselled Physique As 38-Year-Old Al-Nassr Star Shares Picture From Gym Session.

Carlo Ancelotti Extends Contract As Real Madrid Head Coach

