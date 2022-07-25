Former Barcelona playmaker Cesc Fabregas is all set to sign for an Italian second-tier side Como this summer. The 35-year-old has been playing for AS Monaco since 2019 and his contract at the French club has expired recently. It is understood that Como and the player have reached at a verbal agreement. Fabregas will join the Italian club on a two-year deal.

Check the tweet:

Como have reached full verbal agreement with Cesc Fabregas. Italian second division side are now set to complete the deal on two year contract. 🇪🇸🤝 #transfers Fabregas, expected to fly to Italy in August in order to undergo medical tests and sign until June 2024. pic.twitter.com/mSkrwSOco8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)