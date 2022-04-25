Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger will join Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, according to a report. The German is said to have agreed on a verbal agreement with Los Blancos for a four-year deal and will soon sign his contract with the Spanish giants.

The agreement between Toni Rüdiger and Real Madrid has been reached on a four year deal, valid until June 2026. ⚪️🤝 #RealMadrid It’s matter of final details before signing the contracts. No official announcement before the end of the season, even if Toni will sign in May. pic.twitter.com/gnTAv6GYr3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 25, 2022

