Chenniayin FC will face Odisha FC in their next match at the Indian Super League 2022-23. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. Chennai are coming into this game with a 3-1 loss against Bengaluru FC. Meanwhile, Odisha suffered a 2-0 defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of ISL and they will provide a live telecast of this game. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Parimal Dey Dies at 81: Former Indian Football Player Passes Away After a Prolonged Illness.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC

