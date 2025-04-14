Inter Miami stumbles once again in the ongoing Major League Soccer 2025 season as they register a 0-0 draw against Chicago Fire away from home. it was its second consecutive draw in the MLS following its dramatic comeback win over LAFC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals mid-week. Despite some great chances late for both sides, neither Inter Miami nor the host Chicago Fire could find the back of the net. Messi may not have scored, but he hit the crossbar and created a few good chances. With this draw, Inter Miami are now at the fourth position in the eastern conference points table. CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez Makes Official Proposal To Expand FIFA Men’s World Cup 2030 to 64 Teams (Watch Video).

Chicago Fire 0-0 Inter Miami, MLS 2025

Points shared in Chicago ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/btC9i7Hm64 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 13, 2025

