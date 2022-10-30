After twenty days of engaging football in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, Colombia U-17 is all set to take on Spain U-17 in the finals on Sunday, 30 October. The Colombia U-17 vs Spain U-17 football match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai and is slated to start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 will be providing the live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch the free live streaming of this game on Voot app.

Colombia U-17 vs Spain U-17, FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Final Free Live Streaming Online:

Group Stage - ✅ Quarter-final - ✅ Semi-final - ✅ Final -❓ 🇨🇴 have fought relentlessly to reach the final. Will they end their journey with the 🏆? Find out tonight at 8 pm, LIVE on the #Sports18 1 HD / Sports18 Khel & @JioCinema 📺#KickOffTheDream #U17WWConSports18 pic.twitter.com/gp7xkYXT83 — Sports18 (@Sports18) October 30, 2022

