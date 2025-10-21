Cristiano Ronaldo was a marked absentee as Al-Nassr players arrived in India ahead of the FC Goa vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match, late on Monday, October 21. FC Goa is set for their biggest challenge yet as they take on the Saudi Pro League giants at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda in a Group D match on October 22. There was uncertainty already over Cristiano Ronaldo coming to India after the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 draw was done and reports have stated that he did not travel to India for the FC Goa showdown to manage his workload. Al-Nassr have won both matches in ACL Two 2025-26 so far, while FC Goa have had losses in both matches so far. Cristiano Ronaldo Not Travelling to India for FC Goa vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match, Star Portugal Absent From Squad-Here's Why.

No Cristiano Ronaldo As Al-Nassr Players Arrive in India For ACL Two 2025-26 Match

Watch Video of Al-Nassr Players' Arrival in India:

Welcome to Goa, Al Nassr FC! مرحباً بكم في جوا، النصر 🟠🟡📸 pic.twitter.com/l5yCH4H5rr — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) October 20, 2025

