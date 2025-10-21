Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr FC have confirmed that their star player and captain Cristiano Ronaldo will not be traveling with the rest of their squad for the upcoming AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 game against FC Goa in India (as reported by Times of India). This implies that CR7 will be missing out on yet another ACL 2 game, having not played in the first two either. The news of Ronaldo not playing in the FC Goa vs Al-Nassr match can be assured further as he was not spotted in pictures posted by the club of players who travelled to India for the game. Al-Zawraa 0-2 Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two 2025–26: Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Joao Felix Find Net Each As Knights of Najd Clinch Easy Away Win Without Cristiano Ronaldo.

As per the report, a source on Monday, October 20, has confirmed, "Al-Nassr have informed FC Goa today that Ronaldo will not travel”. The source had further added, "Even when FC Goa sought confirmation yesterday, they were asked to wait till today. The club is expected to make an official statement now.” FC Goa had been waiting for confirmation on whether Cristiano Ronaldo would be traveling to India for the game, as this would mean detailed security arrangements. The Goa Police is also understood to have asked for a status report on the situation.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo Will Not Travel To India?

It has been known that Al Nassr head coach Jorge Jesus and the club management feels that it is crucial to manage the game time of CR7, as the legend Cristiano Ronaldo is already 40 years old, and will also be playing the FIFA World Cup 2026 next year. So, to manage the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's gametime, given his age, and future commitments, Al-Nassr have most probably chosen to leave the star behind. Cristiano Ronaldo Shows IShowSpeed How to Do Viking Clap Celebration After Al-Nassr's Victory, Tags Him on Instagram Story.

The Saudi Arabian giants will be playing the Indian Super League side on Wednesday, October 22. The FC Goa vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 game is scheduled to kick off at 7:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda) in Margao, Goa. Al-Nassr have won both their first two games in the competition, even without Cristiano Ronaldo. FC Goa have lost both theirs.

