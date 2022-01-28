Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently on a holiday in Dubai, received his Globe Soccer's Top Scorer of All Time Award, which he had won earlier. He visited the Expo 2020 Dubai, where he interacted with fans as well.

See Cristiano Ronaldo’s Picture With the Award:

Globe Soccer's Top Scorer of All Time, Cristiano Ronaldo at Expo 2020 Dubai Al Wasl Plaza earlier this Friday 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Q3U419rkR7 — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) January 28, 2022

Here’s Ronaldo Interacting With Fans:

Amazing! The incredible Cristiano Ronaldo made young Mayed's wish come true today at Expo 2020 Dubai, taking time out of a busy schedule for a special meeting. This was made possible by the Make-a-Wish Foundation!#Expo2020 #Dubai @Cristiano @UAEMakeawish pic.twitter.com/Ev6NJkKyYq — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) January 28, 2022

Record breaking goal scorer and legend footballer Cristiano Ronaldo swapped the football pitch with Al Wasl Plaza, where he engaged in a Q&A session amid cheers of his huge Dubai fan base at Expo 2020 Dubai.#Expo2020 #Dubai @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/1XKn4SRWmc — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) January 28, 2022

