A new photo has emerged on the internet, showing Salman Khan engaged in a warm conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo. It has dismissed the rumour caused by the video that recently went viral. In the video, Ronaldo seemed to have ignored Salman. The new visual captured them conversing near the boxing ring during an event in Riyadh, putting an end to the speculations and comparisons that had arisen earlier. Cristiano Ronaldo Walks Past Salman Khan Without Acknowledgment at Riyadh Boxing Match, Watch Viral Video.

Check it out!

When Salman Khan talks even Ronaldo hears pic.twitter.com/peV4JMTpfI — DK (@being_DK29) October 30, 2023

Old Video Of Salman Getting Ignored By Cristiano Ronaldo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmymantra Media (@filmymantramedia)

