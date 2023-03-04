Al-Nassr registered a 3-1 victory against Al-Batin in their recent Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match at Mrsool Park, Riyadh. Al Batin had a great start to the game as Renzo Lopez scored the opening goal of the match in the 17th minute. Al-Nassr then had quite a few good opportunities in the first half but failed to capitalise. They finally equalised through Abdulrahman Ghareeb in the 93rd minute. Soon after that, Mohammed Al-Fatil and Mohammed Maran netted two quick goals to help Al-Nassr complete the comeback victory. You can watch the highlights of the match here. 'Had Sex With Cristiano Ronaldo', Venezuelan Blogger Georgilaya Makes Shocking Claims, Al-Nassr Star's Spokesperson Responds.

Al-Nassr 3-1 Al-Batin

92nd minute: Al Nassr 0⃣ - 1⃣ Al Batin 105th minute: Al Nassr 3⃣ - 1⃣ Al Batin What a match. What an ending! 🤯#RoshnSaudiLeague pic.twitter.com/miAOCjry8D — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) March 3, 2023

