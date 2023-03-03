In a shocking piece of news, a Venezuelan blogger claimed that she slept with Cristiano Ronaldo. Named Georgilaya, the blogger claimed that she had clicked pictures with Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates, after which this incident happened in a hotel room in Portugal on March 25 last year. According to a report in the Sun, it was the Al-Nassr star forward who invited her through a text message to his hotel room where the alleged incident took place. However, Cristiano Ronaldo’s spokesperson has denied these ‘false and derogatory’ claims against the Al-Nassr star. Manchester United Gets Angry Message From Furious Cristiano Ronaldo Fan, Pic Goes Viral.

“When I read the message, I thought that if I went there we would just talk, get to know each other better, maybe I could get some more photos. I didn't think that, in that situation, there would be sex. The fact is, it happened,” claimed Georgilaya, according to the Sun report. She also revealed that it happened with her consent but that she felt used. “It was consented on my part, but despite that I felt manipulated, by the fame and power of Cristiano Ronaldo,” she added. It was reported by Daily Mail that the hotel in question is Solverde hotel in Vila Nova de Gaia located in northern Portugal. Ronaldo was preparing with his Portugal teammates when this incident allegedly happened. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Batin, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Clash? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

Georgilaya also stated that this incident left her guilty and on the verge of getting a divorce from her husband. “I have made it clear, I'm not crazy, nor hungry [for fame]. I already had followers. Be careful with that. I already had followers,” she added. Ronaldo has five kids and is in a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez. The two are a famous couple in football and Rodriguez, with whom Ronaldo welcomed a child last year, is currently staying with the Portugal star in Saudi Arabia, where he is playing for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Earlier, US citizen Kathryn Mayorga had accused Ronaldo of raping her, but the player denied these allegations. In a recent development, Mayorga's lawyer has been asked to pay a sum of $334,637.50 as reimbursement of the legal fees which the Al-Nassr star had to incur in his defence against the lawsuit.

