Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr suffered a 1-0 loss to Al-Wehda in the semifinal of the King Cup 2022-23 and crashed out of the competition. Having already conceded the goal in the 22nd minute, the Portuguese superstar was visibly upset during halftime. Ronaldo was caught on camera reacting furiously towards his own bench at the halftime break. A video of this moment has now started to surface on the internet.

Cristiano Ronaldo Fumes at Al-Nassr Coaching Staff

Cristiano Ronaldo frustrado. Al Nassr a perder ao intervalo e neste momento eliminado da Taça do Rei.pic.twitter.com/0ZZrmopSRc — Cabine Desportiva (@CabineSport) April 24, 2023

