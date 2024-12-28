Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded the Best Middle East Player award at the Globe Soccer Awards on December 27 and was also given a honorary award to celebrate him becoming the highest official goalscorer of all time. After spending the Christmas break with his family, Ronaldo has joined the Al-Nassr training ahead of the match against Al-Akhdoud on January 9. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Frame With Partner Georgina Rodriguez, Son Cristiano Jr Following 'Special Night' As He Wins Best Middle East Player Award at the Globe Soccer Awards 2024 (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Al-Nassr Training Ahead of Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Clash With Al-Akhdoud

