Star Portugal and Al-Nassr footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded the Best Middle East Player award at the Globe Soccer Awards and was also given a honorary award to celebrate him becoming the highest official goalscorer of all time. Ronaldo made his way to the Globe Soccer Award ceremony with partner Georginia Rodriguez and his eldest son Cristiano Jr . After the event Ronaldo shared a picture with them on social media with the caption 'A special night with the family'. Cristiano Ronaldo Backs Ruben Amorim to Succeed at Manchester United, Says 'The Storm Will Finish and the Sun Will Rise'.

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Frame With Partner Georgina Rodriguez, Son Cristiano Jr

A special night with the family ❤️🏆 pic.twitter.com/vAkUmXU5vx — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 27, 2024

