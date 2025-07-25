Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr's pre-season training camp in Austria. The Saudi Pro League side has travelled to Austria, where the players are working hard under the tutelage of new head coach Jorge Jesus to prepare for the 2025-26 season. Al-Nassr shared a picture of Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival and the Portugal National Football Team star was also seen congratulating head coach Jorge Jesus on his birthday. Cristiano Ronaldo met some of his teammates, including Sadio Mane, as well. Al-Nassr will have a pre-season club friendly match against Toulouse on July 30 at the Untersberg-Arena in Grodig and fans in Austria would hope to see him in action. Jorge Jesus Opens Up on Becoming Al-Nassr Head Coach, Says ‘Without Cristiano Ronaldo’s Invitation; I Wouldn’t Be Here’.

Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Al-Nassr's Austria Training Camp

Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Al-Nassr Head Coach Jorge Jesus, Teammates

Episode 5 is packed 🎬 Two sessions, a birthday surprise 🎂 Ronaldo arrives 🐐 And our fans? As always—present 💛 pic.twitter.com/IWz0RlVP9V — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) July 24, 2025

