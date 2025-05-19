Cristiano Ronaldo's son Cristiano Jr recently made is age group debut for Portugal as he featured for the U-15 team in the Vlatko-Markovic Tournament. Although he was yet to score a goal in the competition, he shined in the final, where he scored two goals against Croatia U-15 and helped Portugal win the title. After scoring his first goal, he also performed his father's iconic 'Siuu' celebration. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Son, Cristiano Jr Makes Portugal Debut in 4–1 Win Against Japan U-15.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr First Goal and Celebration

Os primeiros 𝗦𝗜𝗨𝗨𝗨𝗨 de Cristiano Jr. por Portugal foram no Torneio Internacional Vlatko Markovic! 😍🇵🇹#Canal11 #FutebolEmPortuguês pic.twitter.com/nygi0WCC1i — Canal 11 (@Canal_11Oficial) May 18, 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Second Goal

Cristiano Jr makes it 2-1 for Portugal 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/hYy9dyj87i — 🕊️ (@rxxnaldo) May 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)