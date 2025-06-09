Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal lifted their second-ever UEFA Nations League trophy after they defeated Spain in the UNL 2024-25 Final in a penalty shootout, which left the star footballer in tears. Ronaldo scored the equaliser for Portugal in the second half, which sent the contest into a shootout, where A Selecao won 5-3. As Ronaldo, near the pitchside, knelt and cried, other players celebrated the victory. The video of Ronaldo crying has gone viral on the internet, showcasing the legend in his most genuine avatar. Check videos and clips below. Portugal Win UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co Beat Spain in Penalty Shootout to Clinch Second Title.

Cristiano Ronaldo in tears at FT. pic.twitter.com/aOeHESDErS — Alaska (@Alaska0420) June 9, 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo kneeling and crying after Portugal defeated Spain in the UEFA Nations League final, but no other player approached him.#PortugalVsSpain #PORSPA pic.twitter.com/38uHhWb2yd — Klipeleven.com (@Klip11com) June 8, 2025

@TouchlineX - CRISTIANO RONALDO IS CRYING! HE HAS WON HIS 3RD TROPHY WITH PORTUGAL! Goat #UEFANationsLeague pic.twitter.com/ja585Ketae — صادق رفیعSadique Rafi Siddique🇮🇳 (@rafi_sadique) June 8, 2025

