Cristiano Ronaldo posed with the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 trophy alongside his partner Georgina Rodriguez after Portugal's title triumph in Munich on Monday, June 9. The Portugal National Football Team defeated the Spain National Football Team in a thrilling penalty shootout to win the UEFA Nations League for the second time in history. This was after the score was locked at 2-2 at the end of extra time. Cristiano Ronaldo made his presence felt in the match as he scored the leveller for Portugal after they were trailing 1-2 in the second half. Taking to social media, Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez proudly held the trophy together. Cristiano Ronaldo used a trophy and heart emojis as a caption to the post. Cristiano Ronaldo in Tears After Portugal Pip Spain in UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Final (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo, Partner Georgina Rodriguez Pose With UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Title

