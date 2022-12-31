Portuguese international Cristiano Ronaldo has officially joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr FC on a two-year deal. The deal has also made him the highest-paid footballer of all time. He is surely the biggest signing in the history of the club or rather Saudi Pro League. Finally, Ronaldo has been presented with the no.7 jersey of Al Nassr. The picture of the presentation has now gone viral. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Portuguese Superstar Makes Big-money Move to Saudi Arabian Club Al Nassr FC.

Ronaldo to Don No.7 of Al Nassr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by نادي النصر السعودي (@alnassr_fc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)