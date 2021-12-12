Cristiano Ronaldo scored Manchester United's only goal in their win over Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday, December 11 and he was unquestionably a very happy man following the game. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "One more step in the right direction. We know what we want and what we have to do in order to get it. It’s up to us! Well done, lads! Let’s go, Devils."

See His Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)