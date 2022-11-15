Cristiano Ronaldo received a frosty handshake from Bruno Fernandes in the Portugal dressing room ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022, after the former's explosive interview on Manchester United went viral. Fernandes, who is Ronaldo's national as well as club teammate, appeared to avoid looking at the star player on his way to the dressing room with Ronaldo having extended his hand for a shake. Fernandes did oblige with a handshake after which, he said something to Ronaldo before leaving.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes' Frosty Handshake:

The moment Cristiano Ronaldo met up with Bruno Fernandes for World Cup duty for Portugal 👀 pic.twitter.com/xUGoxEwxNj — SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 14, 2022

