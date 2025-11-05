It will definitely be hard for football fans to see one of the greatest ever to embrace the game, Cristiano Ronaldo, announce his decision to hang up his boots. But, in a recent interview with Piers Morgan, CR7 did speak about his retirement from football. The 40-year-old Portuguese superstar said, “Yes, I can imagine my retirement. It will be soon”. The Al-Nassr forward further expressed, “But I will be prepared… it will be difficult, I will cry for sure! I think I will be prepared… everything has an end, so I will have more times for other things”. Cristiano Ronaldo further said that he would give his family, particularly his son more time. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Billionaire in Football Thanks to Lucrative Contract With Al-Nassr: Report.

CR7 Reveals Retirement Plan:

Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he thinks he will retire 'soon' - but 'nothing' will compare in his life to football. "It will be tough... probably I will cry... but I've prepared my future since 27 years old." 📺 https://t.co/tL9iaAjKDq@piersmorgan | @cristiano pic.twitter.com/ugyArQp8s3 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 4, 2025

