Cristiano Ronaldo took to Twitter to reveal what he requires the most in the morning. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was seen wearing a CR7 Underwear and holding a cup of either tea or coffee. While sharing the picture, he wrote, "Morning essentials: coffee and motivation. #CR7UNDERWEAR"

See the picture below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)