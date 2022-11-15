Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his reason for not attending Manchester United's pre-season preparation camp, accusing the 'executives' of not believing that his newborn daughter was unwell. Ronaldo had missed the whole of United's pre-season and had played one friendly against Rayo Vallecano, ahead of the new season. In a portion of his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo said, "The executives at Manchester United didn't seem to 100% believe my newborn daughter was ill. It's painful because they didn't take my word for it. That's why I didn't attend the pre-season preparation camp. I had to be there for my family”.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Reason for Missing Manchester United's Pre-Season:

