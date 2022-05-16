Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag has opened up on Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at the club, which has been subject to speculation for a long time now. It has been rumoured that Ronaldo might not remain at Manchester United after they failed to qualify for the Champions League next season and also because he allegedly did not fit into ten Hag's plans. But all that has been brushed aside by the Dutch manager, who is eager to have Ronaldo at the club, calling him an 'important' player.

Erik ten Hag on Man Utd plans for Cristiano Ronaldo: “I want to keep Cristiano at Man United, of course. He has been very important for this club”, tells @MikeVerweij. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC “Ronaldo is a giant, because of everything he has shown so far and because of how ambitious he is”. pic.twitter.com/RH2Se08WOL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2022

