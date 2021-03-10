Confused Cristiano Ronaldo After Juventus Wo, Drew and Lost At the Same Time

Juve won, drew and lost at the same time.. Penaldo 🤣😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/52n4nCF1Na — Ògbéni Samuel TÁTÌBIJI (@SPECIALGURU) March 9, 2021

Ronaldo to Referee

Penaldo to the ref: Why you no give me Penalty na??!!! pic.twitter.com/oizNvEsyeW — Sharyf🦁 (@Sharyfff) March 9, 2021

Ronaldo After Failing to Inspire Juventus Against Porto

Juve won, drew and lost at the same time.. Penaldo 🤣😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/bnKujZvjmf — Oyoboh lucky (@OyobohK) March 9, 2021

Ronaldo Going Back to Madrid

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)