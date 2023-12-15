Cristiano Ronaldo needless to say, has one of the biggest fan bases in the world and they include people of all ages, right from kids to elderly ones. Ronaldo was recently seen taking out time to sign his autograph on a young fan's jersey. The fan ran to him as Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez were headed out and the Portugal star quickly spotted him. He then took the pen from the young fan's heart and signed for him an autograph on the Al-Nassr shirt he was wearing. The video of Ronaldo's sweet gesture for the fan has gone viral on social media. Six Lionel Messi 2022 Football World Cup Shirts Sell for 7.8 Million USD at Auction in New York.

Watch Video:

