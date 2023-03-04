Cristiano Ronaldo is currently enjoying a great run of form in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 for his club Al-Nassr. He scored two hat-tricks in the month of February against Al-Wehda and Damac FC including four goals in one of the games. For his incredible performance, he gets rewarded as he gets the Saudi Player of the month award for the month of February. Cristiano shared the picture with the trophy on Instagram and admitted that he is happy and hopefully it is the 1st of many. Cristiano Ronaldo Draws Blank As Three Injury Time Goals Help Al-Nassr To Register a Comeback Victory Over Al-Batin in Saudi Pro League 2022–23 Clash (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Saudi Pro League 2022-23 February Player of the Month Award

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

