Al-Nassr star striker Cristiano Ronaldo's heartwarming gesture has gone viral on social media, where the legendary footballer was seen consoling an emotional kid ahead of the Armenia vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Saturday, September 6. This heartwarming gesture by Ronaldo is another example of the Portugal legend's softer side towards his fans. Talking about the match, Ronaldo scored a brace in Portugal's dominant 0-5 victory over Armenia at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium. Cristiano Ronaldo Dedicates His Goal to Diogo Jota With Touching Celebration During Armenia vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match (See Pic).

Heartwarming Gesture by Cristiano Ronaldo

A Young Boy Crying as he is Next to Portugal Legend Cristiano Ronaldo

📸 - A young boy is crying as he is next to Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/9WlEPwygXU — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) September 6, 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo Consoles Young Boy

O CR7 É QUERIDO DEMAIS! 😍😍 Esse menino nunca mais vai esquecer esse momento, muita emoção ao entrar em campo junto de seu ídolo. Chega mais no sportv que tem Cristiano Ronaldo em campo. *Contém legenda automática#EliminatoriasNoSportv #CR7 #CristianoRonaldo #Portugal pic.twitter.com/OFoOO6Ld4N — sportv (@sportv) September 6, 2025

